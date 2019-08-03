Athletes from near and far compete in State Games of America

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Thousands of people packed into the Vines Center at Liberty University to officially kick off the 2019 State Games of America in Lynchburg.

About 14,000 athletes from nearly all 50 states and across the world are competing in this year's games at Liberty from July 31 to Aug. 4.

Coach Jamie Rwland hopes his Lynchburg-based basketball team, called Team Loaded, will have home-court advantage.

"Competition is steep," Rowland said.

Friday's kickoff included a tailgate party with obstacle courses, games, music and food, followed by the opening ceremony.

Athletes of all ages will compete in 40 different sports from figure skating to baseball to karate.

Swimmer Jillian McKinley traveled all the way from Michigan.

"It's so amazing. The energy here is amazing. It's so much more motivating because there's so many more people here," McKinley said.

The games are set to bring an $8 million to $10 million boost to the Lynchburg economy.

"It's great. Brings money in. It's just a good opportunity," Rowland said.

Win or lose, Rowland said it's a great way for his team to have fun, compete and learn to be good sports.

"I'm looking forward to seeing these guys out there tomorrow," Rowland said. "Just representing the Lynchburg area."

