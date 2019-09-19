Authorities asking for help finding two missing 15-year-olds

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. - The Campbell County Sheriff's Office is asking for help to find two missing 15-year-olds.

On Tuesday, Jacob Morris and Jasmyn Gordan were reported as runaway/missing person by their families, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Authorities believe the two are likely together.

Jacob is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds, with black hair, hazel eyes and a birthmark on the left side of his face.

The Sheriff's Office did not provide a description of Jasmyn.

Anyone with information regarding their location is asked to contact the Campbell County Sheriff's Office at 434-332-9574 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

