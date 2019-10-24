Authorities investigating Dollar General armed robbery in Appomattox County

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. - The Appomattox County Sheriff's Office is searching for two individuals responsible for an armed robbery Wednesday night.

Shortly after 10 p.m., deputies responded to the Dollar General on Pamplin Road after a reported armed robbery.

Two people came into the store, dressed in all black, took an undisclosed amount of money and then ran away, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say two clerks and one customer were in the store at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information about the armed robbery is asked to contact Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or the Sheriff's Office at 434-352-8241.

