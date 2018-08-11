Campbell County man arrested after assaulting officer

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. - A wanted Campbell County man is being charged after police say he attempted to avoid arrest.

The 33-year-old Evington man, Brian Thomas, was found by an officer around 4 p.m. Thursday in the Knights Inn parking lot in Madison Heights, according to the Amherst County Sheriff's Office.

When the officer went to arrest him, authorities say Thomas began to fight back.

According to police, Thomas has been charged with resisting arrest and assault and battery on a police officer.

The officer sustained minor injuries to his hands, according to police.

Thomas was taken into custody with minor injuries and was taken to the Amherst Adult Detention Center where he was held without bond.

