Centra Health new president, CEO has arrived

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Centra Health’s new boss has arrived.

Dr. Andy Mueller is Centra’s new president and CEO.

He started last week.

Mueller comes from North Carolina but is no stranger to the area.

His wife is originally from Roanoke.

Mueller says his experience as a physician and how leadership impacts doctors will help him succeed in his new role.

“To be an effective physician, you do have to spend a lot of time listening. And I think that’s going to be part of my job: listening to our teammates here at Centra, listening to our physicians and certainly listening to our community, patients of our health system,” Mueller said.

Mueller practices family medicine and hopes to see patients soon.

