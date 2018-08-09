College Lake Dam work causes water level to rise

College Lake Dam at the peak of the flooding.

We're learning new details about the progress on College Lake Dam in Lynchburg.

According to the city's water resources department, the sluices are now open, which is causing water levels to rise on the Blackwater Creek below the dam.

Everyone is advised to stay away from the creek as the water level will continue to change as more water is released.

Blackwater Creek is expected to go back to normal water levels later in the day.

Saint Augustine Street will be closed from Memorial Avenue to Euclid Avenue due to new water pipe installation. It will remain closed through October 18.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.