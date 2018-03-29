Convergys looking to hire 400 at Lynchburg location

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Convergys Corp. is hosting a job fair for its Lynchburg location that is opening soon.

Here are some things to know about the job openings:

Wanted: Customer service representatives

When? Saturday, April 7, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where? 2840 Linkhorne Drive Lynchburg, VA. 24503

What is Convergys? A customer management firm delivering quality customer experiences across the globe.

How many employees does the company hope to hire? Convergys hopes to employ up to 400 people once the Lynchburg location is fully operational.

What is the company looking for in an applicant? Highly motivated individuals who have exemplary customer service skills, computer literacy and able to handle customer calls and customer service.

What do I need to do to apply? Applications are available online prior to the job fair.

What positions are open? Support specialists, team leaders, recruiting supervisors and work-at-home sales and service representatives are all open for the Lynchburg location.

