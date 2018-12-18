Disturbing banner leaves Nelson County community asking questions

LYNCHBURG, Va. - The Pine Hill Baptist Church sits on a hill in Nelson County, going north on Route 29 towards Charlottesville.

Over the weekend, the Sheriff's Office said on Facebook they are investigating suspicious persons who placed a message, late Saturday night into Sunday morning, over the church sign that reads, "James A. Fields Jr. did nothing wrong. Daily Stormer."

"I think it's kind of foolish. Its obviously someone either local or pretty nearby. Cause I seriously doubt anyone of real power, Nazi movement, is going to drive all the way to Nelson County," Susan Bro said.

Bro's daughter Heather Heyer was killed by James Fields last year during the Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville when he drove his car into a crowd of counterprotesters.

He was sentenced to life in prison just last week.

Bro believes Pine Hill was purposely targeted.

She tells 10 News one of the church members is Heather's friend, who was also at the Rally on Aug. 12, 2017.

"We just have a lot of work to do. And it just reminds us that the work is still there to be done. It didn't end with the trial and it didn't begin with the trial," Bro said.

And there's still work to be done for the Sheriff's Office too.

They tell 10 News they're following leads, knocking on doors and asking questions to people who live in the area.

Carolyn Albritton has been a church member at Pine Hill for 30 years.

"We were all stunned when the pastor announced this in church," Albritton said.

The Nelson County community prays for those with hateful hearts.

"I pray much for that young man. And I pray for those that put the sign in this yard because in the long term they will be punished. Maybe not my man, but by Jesus Christ himself," Albritton said.

If you know any information call the sheriff's office at 434-263-7050.

