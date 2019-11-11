Donald Trump Jr. to speak at Liberty University this week

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A member of the Trump family is headed to our area this week.

Donald Trump Jr. will speak at Liberty University's convocation on Wednesday to discuss his new book, "Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us."

The convocation starts at 10:30 a.m. and will be livestreamed from the university's Facebook page.

Liberty University's president, Jerry Falwell Jr., said the book "exposes the schemes the left uses to silence conservatives and push socialist dogma. Liberty University students have a great opportunity to hear from a major force in American politics, and a personal friend."

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.