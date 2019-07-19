Extreme heat forcing Lynchburg to push back Steve Miller Band concert

Left: Steve Miller Band performs on stage during Benefit Concert To Support The Mount Sinai Kyabirwa Village Surgical Facility In Uganda at Jazz at Lincoln Center on January 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for…

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A heads-up to anyone planning to attend Saturday's Steve Miller Band concert in Lynchburg.

Due to heat advisory, the concert will begin at 7:30 p.m., rather than 7 p.m.

“I applaud Lynchburg Parks and Emergency Services for permitting us to run the show later. Also, in addition to working very closely with emergency services we are allowing patrons to bring their own water along with their lawn chairs and throw blankets into the concert,” said Kyle Falwell, of City Auditorium.

Now doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Matt Anderson will start things off at 7:30 p.m., with Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives following at 8 p.m. and The Steve Miller Band will perform from 9:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

