Fans pour in to watch Flames Football at Liberty University as storm lets up

LYNCHBURG, Va. - As Flames Football begins its first season in the football bowl subdivision, Liberty University welcomed fans to a whole new level of excitement at Williams Stadium.

But as Liberty University fan Josh Atkinson explained, it was a close call before the game even started.

“The storm is so crazy. We're not used to this. It hit so fast,” Atkinson said.

As rain came pouring onto the newly renovated stadium, fans took shelter, keeping their fingers crossed that they will still get to see the season's opening game. And they did.

Fans came from all over the country including Anthony Pickett who traveled from Dallas, Texas, to watch his son play running back.

“I came a long way to watch this game. It means everything to me,” Pickett said.

Pickett said his son, Peytton Pickett, began playing football at the age of 5.

Peytton's dream was to one day play at the highest level of college football.

Today, his dream came true.

The game was delayed by about an hour, but as the rain eventually let up, the crowd came pouring in.

