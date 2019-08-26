Female victim says sexual relationship was consensual with former Lynchburg high school coach

LYNCHBURG, Va. - The trial is underway for a former Lynchburg high school volleyball coach accused of having a sexual relationship with one of her players.

The victim, who is now a 25-year-old woman, took the stand and discussed her relationship with Kelly Bryant.

Both the victim and the victim's mother testified that because of volleyball, Bryant had become a family friend over the years.

The first time that the victim and Bryant kissed was inside a Days Inn hotel room in 2009.

Bryant and the victim, as well as the victim's mother and grandmother, all shared the same hotel room.

The victim testified that she and Bryant slept in the same bed during that trip

Beginning in April 2009 is when the victim described that the consensual relationship became more physical.

The victim testified that she would go to Bryant's house, where the two would kiss and perform other sexual acts.

While this relationship lasted throughout the victim's high school years, she testified that she told no one what was happening.

It wasn't until November 2018 when the victim first told anyone about the relationship.

Working as a teacher in Virginia, she realized what role teachers play in student's lives.

The victim felt that it was her duty to society to report Bryant, knowing that she was still working in the school system.

Bryant is expected to take the stand in her defense Monday.

ORIGINAL STORY

Monday marks the beginning of the trial for a high school teacher charged with a child sex crime.

Lynchburg police say Kelly Bryant was arrested in February for taking indecent liberties with a former student at Heritage High School in April 2009.

Bryant coached volleyball for 18 years at the high school before retiring from that role in 2017, according to her Facebook page.

School leaders said they were not aware of the incident.

Bryant has since been placed on administrative leave.

