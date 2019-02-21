Food Lion gives gift cards to SNAP recipients

LYNCHBURG, Va. - People shopping at a local food bank in Lynchburg got a nice surprise before walking out the door.

Officials with the grocery store Food Lion personally delivered gift cards to people shopping at the Park View Community Mission’s food bank.

Some of the people who were shopping are also SNAP recipients whoreceived their benefits early this year because of the government shutdown, store officials say.

They say their visit to the Hill City was to help those families continue to make ends meet.

“As we realize they are now depleting, we’re trying to do what we can to help bridge before they reach their next benefits,” Larry Cassels, director of operations for Food Lion, said. “At the end of the day we're here to help them nourish their families and set them up for success in life.”

Food Lion gave away about $2,500 in gift cards.

