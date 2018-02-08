Jones Memorial Library helps people trace family history

LYNCHBURG, Va.- - In celebration of Black History Month, Jones Memorial Library hosted a genealogy program Wednesday called "Trace your African-American roots."



Those in attendance found out how searching court records, family histories and other databases can lead to learning more about their family tree.

"Probably for a long time, some African-Americans thought they could not find things that will help tell them about their family and that's not the case. It's out there. it's just a matter of going for it. I have a strong feeling when you do genealogy it helps you know who you are better," said Lewis Averett of Jones Memorial Library's genealogy department.



This is not a one time event. You can contact the library when you're ready to trace your roots.

