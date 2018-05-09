Judge rules cameras allowed in courtroom for Raymond Wood trial

BEDFORD, Va. - It was a big win for the First Amendment in one of Central Virginia's most high-profile murder cases. A judge ruled that news cameras can roll inside the courtroom during the first of five trials involving alleged MS-13 gang members.

The Bedford County commonwealth attorney filed an objection to not allow cameras in the courtroom for trials related to Raymond Wood's death.

"We felt the judge got it right. It was the correct decision," said John Falcone, an attorney representing local news stations.

A judge ruled in favor of the media allowing cameras under certain conditions.

Raymond Wood's body was found on Roaring Run Road on March 27, 2017.

The Bedford County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged five alleged MS-13 gang members-- Victor Rodas, Jose Coreas-Ventura, Lisandro Vasquez, Kevin Soto-Bonilla and Cristian Jose Sanchez-Gomez-- with Wood's death.

Sanchez-Gomez will be the first to go to trial, in September.

"The commonwealth had some very valid concerns about the violent nature of the MS-13 gang and it's apparently involved in these cases. But we felt the ban of cameras in the courtroom wouldn't solve the issue that the commonwealth felt about witnesses," Falcone said.

Bedford County Commonwealth Attorney Wes Nance argued, "MS-13 is a very sophisticated organization that regularly monitors court cases of its alleged members."

To argument that statement he called the lead investigator with the Sheriff's Office and a gang expert from northern Virginia to the stand.

In both testimonies WSLS learned in court cellphone records showed that alleged gang members have been monitoring media coverage of Raymond Wood's case.

In the end, the judge decided there are benefits to having the media in the courtroom.

'I thought the judge made a very thoughtful ruling. He talked about the history of cameras in the courtroom and his experience of how he thought they enhance the ability of the public to be informed," Falcone said.

Though cameras are allowed, there are still some stipulations the media will have to follow. It can't record informants, undercover officers and other witnesses who the judge says cannot be recorded.

