Jury deliberating in Campbell County Christmas murder case

LYNCHBURG, Va. - The trial for a 41-year-old man charged in connection with a deadly Christmas shooting at a mobile home park in Campbell County began Wednesday.

Michael Lee Langford is on trial for second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony after Carlton Stratton was shot and killed last Christmas.

The jury consists of five men and seven women.



During the trial, Langford's attorney argued that his client was acting in self-defense when he shot Stratton.

Langford's attorney also discussed Stratton's tattoos, which are associated with the white supremacist prison gang, the Aryan Brotherhood.

Furthermore, the defense discussed Stratton having meth and other drugs in his system at the time of his death.

During the trial, Campbell County investigators, as well as Roanoke medical examiner Amy Tharp, testified.

After both sides finished with closing statements, at 4:20 p.m., the jury began deliberating.

At 6 p.m., the jury was sent home. It will resume its deliberations at 8:55 a.m. Thursday.

