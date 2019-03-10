Liberty University group travels to Alabama for tornado disaster relief

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A small group from Liberty University has hit the road to help tornado victims try to get back to normal.

The LU Send Now group of 10 students and alums left Lynchburg for Lee County, Alabama ,early Sunday morning. More than 20 people have died in Lee County after a series of tornadoes touched down in there last weekend.

"it's important for the people of Alabama to know there is a body of believers right here in Lynchburg," said Isaac Griswold, a Liberty University alum traveling with the group.

Liberty's group is bringing supplies and assisting Samaritan's Purse volunteers with ministry and cleanup efforts.

"There's probably going to be a ton of debris and a lot of stuff to pick up," Griswold said. "Houses were picked up and moved. It's crazy, just the devastation."

Griswold says it was important for the group to go beyond thoughts and prayers to help Alabama recover from the tornadoes.

"Prayer is so important, but so is being able to go and show the love of the Father to them by picking up everything that we have and going," Griswold said. "If somebody did that for me and my house, I feel like that would mean just so much to me."

The group will be in Alabama for a week.

