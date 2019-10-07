Liberty University submits plans for Phase 4 of River Ridge Mall renovations

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Brand-new landscaping and new signs are just some of the new things you'll see outside Lynchburg's mall next year.

Officials with Liberty University recently submitted plans to begin Phase 4 with renovating River Ridge Mall.

School leaders told 10 News the old Sears building will be torn down in early November to add four new stores and a big department store. Construction should begin in January.

"The community deserves it. They've been calling for it for a while, rightly so, but also the retailers want to see something done here. And it took us while to come up with a plan, but we're committed to it. There will be a brand-new shiny shopping center and entertainment center in the next year or so," Craig Pettitt, vice president of Real Estate, said.

Renovations for Phase 1, which includes the center part of the mall is expected to finish by Thanksgiving.

