Local colleges slashing the price of tuition

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Local colleges are hitting the rest button for tuition next year.

Starting on Monday Randolph College in Lynchburg say it's cutting its sticker price.

Right now, school officials said, tuition and room and board cost about $54,000.

School officials said slashing the price to $36,000 for new students will help parents understand the college is not as expensive as it may seem.

"They don't all fully understand the difference between that sticker price and what it costs to attend college go here. So we're slashing the sticker price to help them seem that we're more affordable then they think we are. We think that's really fair to people," Brad Bateman, said.

The tuition change starts next fall.



