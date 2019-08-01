Local community college FastForward certificate program offers help to career seekers

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Central Virginia Community College is offering help to single working parents looking to get back into school, but unable to commit to two years.

School leaders say a program called FastForward will help make that happen. The state recently gave the school $172,000 grant.

School officials say students can apply for various fields, get training in four to six weeks, earn a national certificate and go straight to work.

"FastForward gives that person an opportunity to also enter the medical field if they want to. We've got clinical medical assistant programs we've got phlebotomy. We've got a number of programs that we offer through FastForward that can get you a good job," said James Lemons, associate vice president of workforce business and allied health.

CVCC will also develop new FastForward programs in fall 2019. Information about FastForward job training is available at the CVCC Workforce Development office 434-832-7607, and at https://www.centralvirginia.edu/Workforce/Fast-Forward and https://www.fastforwardva.org/.

