Local police officers shout from rooftops for good cause

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Local police officers shout from rooftops for a good cause.

On Monday, to help raise money for the Lynchburg-area Special Olympics, police officers welcomed Hardee’s customers in the drive-thru on Candler’s Mountain.

It’s the first year, officers say, they’ve climbed a building for this cause.

The LPD has partnered with other businesses in the past.

So far, the department has collected $270 in their buckets and hope to get some more money this week.

“That money goes through the Special Olympics organization and that facilitates the athletes and their families in order to travel to the special Olympic events. It pays for lodging, pays for their health care, vision and dental, almost all of their expenses are paid for through those funds,” Sgt. Bryan Williams said.

There’s another chance to donate if you missed out. "Cops on Rooftop" will continue Wednesday at 6 a.m., at the Hardee’s on Timberlake Road.

