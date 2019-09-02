Local shelters bring in more than 80 pets from Florida escaping Hurricane Dorian

LYNCHBURG, Va. - The new dogs at the Lynchburg Humane Society are a long way away from home.

"One by one these dogs are getting walked in here by staff members. And if they were staying here at the humane society they got a medical check," Carly Snyder, volunteer and education coordinator, said.

Over the weekend, officials with the shelter prepared for more than 80 pets from Jacksonville, Florida that escaped Hurricane Dorian.

Saturday night, the center kept 12 dogs. The other cats and dogs went to New York City or Angels of Assissi in Roanoke. All are available for adoption.

"So these are not pets that their owners are looking or separated from their owners because of the hurricane. These are pets that were already in the shelter and available for adoption," Julie Barger, executive director of Lynchburg Humane Society, said.

It's a region-wide effort to help the Florida pets find their forever homes. Especially Leroy, a dog, who was brought to the Hill City after Hurricane Irma in 2017.

'He's still here looking to see his owner. So we would love to for him to find a home along with his other Florida friends," Barger said.

Hurricane Dorian's path is still unknown once closer to the states. But shelter officials tell 10 News, they just got word to prepare to welcome a new group of pets again.

"Main mission is to help save pet lives. So anytime there is an agency that needs help we're so happy to step up and help because we would want someone to do that for us," Barger said.

Shelter officials are asking for donations. They're in need of crates, carriers, towels and bowls. If you'd like to donate drop it off at the center.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.