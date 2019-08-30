Lynchburg authorities searching for man wanted for sexual assault

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg authorities are searching for a suspect who they say is responsible for a sexual assault.

Authorities say the assault happened in the 2100 block of Wards Road on Thursday.

The suspect is described as a man between 30 to 40 years old with black and gray hair, a goatee and black-framed glasses, according to police. Authorities say the man was also described as having a piercing or beard jewelry in his goatee and had a tattoo on his forearm, possibly of a duck.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

