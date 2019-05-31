Lynchburg fire station gets new fire engine

LYNCHBURG, Va. - For the first this week, Lynchburg firefighters are safely responding to calls in a new $600,000 fire engine.

Firefighters say withhelp from the City Council, Station 6 on Fort Avenue has a 2019 Pierce Enforcer.

As part of a traditional ceremony, the Station 6 firefighters wet down the new truck with water from the old engine.

The chief says there’s nothing wrong with old engine 6, but it was time to retire the 13-year-old truck.

He notes, the new engine has some new features to help firefighters.

“We’ve lowered the hose beds, we’ve also changed the pump panel and the way the fire truck actually pumps water. Both of those are in the interest of first our firefighters' safety and secondly the efficiency of being able to respond to a call,” Fire Chief Greg Wormser said.

Firefighters will refurbish old engine 6 and use it as a backup.



