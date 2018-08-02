Lynchburg residents express concerns over recent shootings ahead of National Night Out Against Crime

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Hundreds of police departments across the country are preparing for the annual National Night Out Against Crime event next week.

For the first time, Lynchburg's law enforcement agencies are hosting the event at Riverfront Park in Downtown.

But as the Hill City prepares, in a meeting, residents wanted police to know they are frustrated over the two shootings that happened over the weekend-- one at 10th and Floyd streets and the other in the 1000 block of Taylor Street.

Police officers said they are not getting a lot of cooperation, but they hope the event on Tuesday will help strengthen relationships with the public.

"We know that there should be a change and (it) really bothered us because it's right here and this is what we stand against," James Camm, co-founder of One Voice One Community, said.

"Efforts going on, ENOUGH Campaign, Night Out Against Crime-- is a perfect opportunity for the Police Department to build those relationships in our community," Sgt. Jeff Rater, of the Lynchburg Police Department, said.

The city will provide free transportation to get to Riverfront Park in Downtown on Tuesday. The event starts at 5 p.m.

Next week Tuesday, One Voice One Community and police will be collecting donations for their back-to-school drive.

