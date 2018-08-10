Lynchburg police investigate Family Dollar robbery

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Authorities are searching for the man they say robbed a Family Dollar in Lynchburg on Thursday night.

At 6:44 p.m., Lynchburg police officers responded to the store on Federal Street after the reported robbery.

A man entered the store, shopped for awhile and then approached the cashier at the counter, according to police.

With his hands concealed, police say the suspect instructed the cashier to give him money from the register and then he left in the direction of the roundabout at 5th Street.

The suspect is a heavyset man, possibly in his 40s, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall with a close-cut hairstyle and chinstrap beard.

Anyone who may have been in the area and observed something or anyone who recognizes the man in the photo above is asked to contact Detective Barley at 434-455-6162.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.