Lynchburg police investigating armed early-morning home invasion

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Police are searching for two men after an early morning robbery in Lynchburg on Friday.

At 4:40 a.m., Lynchburg officers responded to 404 Polk Street for a reported robbery.

Two men had forced their way into the home, displayed a firearm and stolen an undisclosed amount of cash, along with a cellphone, according to police.

Police said the two men were both at least 6 feet 3 inches tall.

The robbery was an isolated incident and there does not appear to be any immediate danger to the public, according to police.

The Lynchburg Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit is continuing its investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call Detective S.L. Duncan at 434-455-6178.

