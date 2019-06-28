Lynchburg retirement home dedicated $49 million healthcare center

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A retirement community in Lynchburg is saying they’ve out-aged their current space and its time for something new.

Westminster Canterbury dedicated the Drinkard Healthcare Center on Thursday.

It took almost two years to finish the $49 million project.

Officials say 85 residents will be moving into the new six-story building.

Residents will have their own private rooms, an open lounge area, a health clinic and more.

“Our buildings we were working out of are 38 years old. They’ve been useful but I think their time is coming to be replaced and we’ll figure out something, how to repurpose those buildings,” Sean Huyett, president and CEO of Westminster Canterbury, said.

Residents will move in July 16.

