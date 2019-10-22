Lynchburg school officials to hold meeting to address community's concerns after shooting threat

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg school officials will hold a community meeting on Tuesday night to share updates, address safety concerns and "have a conversation" about a recent school shooting threat that circulated throughout the community.

Police found no evidence that there was any threat to Lynchburg city schools, and they provided enhanced security at both Lynchburg city high schools on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, E.C. Glass High School had 863 absences and Heritage High School had 128 absences.

The community meeting will be held at E.C. Glass High School on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in the civic auditorium.

Lynchburg school officials shared information about the meeting with parents, guardians, students, teachers and staff.

