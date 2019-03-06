Lynchburg student awarded more than $30,000 thanks to annual science, engineering scholarship

ROANOKE, Va. - A Lynchburg student has been awarded more than $30,000, thanks to an annual scholarship that recognizes one student each year who is gifted in the sciences.

Chloe Seng, a student at the Central Virginia Governor's School for Science and Technology and E.C. Glass High School, is the recipient of this year's LCS Excellence in Science Scholarship, totaling $34,000.

Seng has won awards at the local, state and international level, including the Yale Best Exhibit Award and the Air Force Outstanding Exhibit Award, for her research on perovskite solar cells. She was also invited to present at the International Science & Engineering Fair.

The scholarship was originally founded by the family of Dr. Charles and Mary Jane Pryor, and is now a $30,000 scholarship for the top science or engineering graduating senior in Lynchburg City Schools. The scholarship is awarded each year for a total of five years and is funded by BWX Technologies, Inc., DTE Energy Foundation, Framatome, Mr. & Mrs. Lee & Sharon Ainslie, and Dr. & Mrs. David & Judy Frantz, and Dr. and Mrs. Charles & Mary Jane Pryor.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.