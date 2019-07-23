Police say man used stolen credit cards to buy gift cards at Lynchburg Krogers

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg police say a man used stolen credit cards to buy gift cards at two Kroger stores in the city.

Authorities say the stores are located on Wards Road and Timberlake Road.

On Monday, the man reportedly used stolen credit cards to purchase gift cards.

He was last seen in a blue button-down shirt and black dress pants, driving a dark-colored hatchback vehicle.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer J. Brigman, with the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6060, extension 618, or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900.

