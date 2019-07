LYNCHBURG, Va. - Police in Lynchburg are investigating a theft from Lowe's on Timberlake Road.

On July 18, a man put a Craftsman inverter generator in his cart and left the store without paying around 7:45 p.m. He then put the inverter in a U-Haul truck and left.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Farrar at 434-455-6060, ext 536, or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900.

