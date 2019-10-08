Man stole cart full of items from Lynchburg Lowe's, police say

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A man walked into Lowe's, filled a cart with items and left without paying for them, according to Lynchburg police.

Police say it happened Sept. 23 at 3:41 p.m. at the Lowe's on Timberlake Road in Lynchburg.

The suspect is a white male with long black or brown shoulder-length hair and tattoos on his left arm. He was driving a blue late '80s or early '90s Toyota four-door sedan.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Anderson at 434-942-3830 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. You can also enter a tip online.

