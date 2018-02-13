New help for abused, neglected children in Appomattox area

APPOMATTOX, Va. - There is new help for abused and neglected children in the Appomattox area. The Court Appointed Special Advocates Group, or CASA, received a $70,000 grant. The money will be used to help train and recruit volunteers who will independently investigate each child abuse case, monitor court orders and work with the child's attorney.

"That volunteer is looking for the best interest of that child based on the information we've gathered making recommendations for services that child may need, what the family may need to help reunite again,” Lorna Rexrode, associate director for CASA of Central Virginia, said.

The organization set a goal to serve 15 children and hopes to have 10 volunteers within this first year. Three volunteers have been added so far. CASA of Central Virginia is hosting several events to find volunteers. For more information on becoming a volunteer go to this website: https://www.cvcasa.org/upcoming-events/.



