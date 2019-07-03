Pool experts offer advice ahead of 4th of July swimming

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Many local pools are expecting hundreds of kids for the Fourth of July.



In Lynchburg, officials say they save an average of 50 lives a year.



Experts offer some tips on how o be safe when in the water. Trevor Freitas, athletics and aquatics coordinator for Lynchburg, wants parents to encourage their kids to wear life jackets even if they know how to swim and to try your best to stay calm if you find yourself or someone else in trouble in the water.



“If there’s no lifeguard around, then try to reach or throw an object to them before you reach the body of water,” Freitas said.



Miller Park Pool will be open Thursday at 1 p.m.

