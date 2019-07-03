Popular Campbell County fishing spot closed due to safety concerns

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. - A fishing spot at the Leesville Dam is closed as repairs are needed to make the spot safe again.

Appalachian Power and the Virginia Department of Game & Inland Fisheries have temporarily closed the Leesville Dam Tailrace Fishing Access.

The public access fishing location, located on the north side of the Staunton River at the base of Leesville Dam in Campbell County, was closed after damage was discovered to the concrete walkway and fishing platform that could cause safety issues.

The area will be closed to the public until the damage can be studied and repairs are made.

The public hand-launch boat access, just downstream of the fishing area, will remain open.

Leesville Dam is the lower dam of the two-reservoir Smith Mountain pumped storage hydroelectric project operated by Appalachian Power in southwestern Virginia.

Leesville Lake is located in Bedford, Campbell and Pittsylvania counties on the Roanoke River.



