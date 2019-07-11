Sluggo's Sundae Drive closing shop, will continue to make ice cream

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. - Ice cream lovers in Amherst County will lose a popular spot later this summer.

Sluggo's Sundae Drive in Madison Heights is closing the doors of its retail store on August 11.

Sluggo's management posted this message on its Facebook page:

"We are so grateful for your support in making Sluggo’s a success. Your partnership in meeting our business goals of “doing some good in the community” while having fun making and selling ice cream is humbling. We are doing everything possible to secure an opportunity to provide retail sales in Madison Heights and would appreciate your prayers and thoughts as we move forward."

Don't worry! You'll still be able to get Sluggo's ice cream at the following locations:

MayLynn’s Creamery Downtown in Lynchburg

Baines Books & Coffee locations in Appomattox, Amherst and Scottsville The Amherst location will start serving Sluggo's later this summer The Scottsville location will soon begin serving Sluggo's

Bistro Brothers BBQ at Timberlake Family Pharmacy

The Muse Coffee and Roastery in Lynchburg

Safari Coffee in Quinton

Sometimes, you'll even be able to find Sluggo's at:

The Depot Grille in Lynchburg

Market at Main in Lynchburg

Market at Main '03 in Lynchburg

