CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. - The Campbell County Sheriff's Office is warning people about a social security phone scam targeting people in our area.

They say they've received several reports of calls where scammers inform people that their Social Security numbers are being suspended because of suspicious activity.

Scammers ask people to confirm their social security number over the phone, and some even say that peoples' bank accounts will be frozen if they don't withdraw cash, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities say the scammers are targeting cell phones and landlines. Some leave messages requesting you call them back.

The sheriff's office is reminding people that law enforcement or government agencies will never call asking for money or threatening legal action.

Authorities say the best thing to do when receiving a spam call is to hang up.

