Virginia Governor Ralph Northam visits Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Governor Ralph Northam made a stop in Central Virginia.

On Tuesday, Northam visited the Hill City's new Community Health Clinic on Fifth Street.

He was given a tour of the medical facility and learned about the free services it offers to those who are uninsured.

The governor says no family in the Commonwealth should suffer financially because they can't afford Medicare.

He says for the first time in five years, he's seeing cooperation between senators and delegates in Richmond when it comes to Medicaid for Virginians.

"Our House of Delegates and Senators are working through their budgets and you know that Medicaid expansion is part of the House budget. It's not in the Senate right now. So hopefully these two groups will come together. And we have some other options after that. I would like to see a budget come out of Richmond in two weeks that includes Medicaid expansion,” Northam said.

From a business perspective, the governor added that every day the commonwealth does not have Medicaid it's giving competing states more than $5 million a day.



