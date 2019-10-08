Woman killed by freight train in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. - A woman died Tuesday evening after being hit by a CSX train in Campbell County, according to Virginia State Police.

At 5:08 p.m., state police responded after a woman walking on the tracks near Route 460 and Mt. Athos Road was hit by an eastbound train that couldn't stop in time.

Police say she died at the scene.

Authorities are still in the process of notifying her next of kin.

The incident remains under investigation.

The incident remains under investigation.

