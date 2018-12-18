Massanutten now offering Cosmic Snow Tubing

MCGAHEYSVILLE, Va. - Massanutten Resort is offering something new this winter.

The resort located in Rockingham County will now offer Cosmic Snow Tubing.

This new twist includes a 120-foot drop which leads tubers into a show of dancing neon lights and music for all to enjoy.

On December 22, 30 and 31, the resort will offer extended hours – giving locals the chance to send off 2018 with a magical snow tubing experience from 7 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Click here for more information and to buy tickets.



