Man rams into officer's car while fleeing a police stop

NELSON COUNTY, Va. - According to the Nelson County Sheriff's Office, two people have been arrested for drug distribution and attempted murder of an officer.

A deputy attempted to stop a car driving in an erratic manner on River Road in Nelson County at 5:25 Saturday morning and the car began to flee. The pursuit extended into Albermarle County. It ended in the area of Banjo Lane.

The suspect Timothy Massie, 28, of Salem, allegedly intentionally rammed the deputy's vehicle. The impact of the collision caused airbag deployment in both vehicles and caused Massie to flee on foot.

The passenger in the vehicle, Elizabeth Hensley, 30, of Roanoke, was then taken into custody.

After searching the area, Massie was located hiding in the underbrush. He was taken into custody without further incident. In addition, methamphetamine and drug distribution equipment were located inside the vehicle.

Deputy Ross and Hensley were both treated and released at local medical facilities following the incident.

Massie and Hensley have both been transported to Albermarle Regional Jail. Both are being held without bond. Additional charges are pending.

Massie is charged with felony eluding, possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, felony assault and battery of a law enforcement officer and attempted murder of a law enforcement officer in the first degree.

Hensley is charged with possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

