WYTHE COUNTY, Va. - Virginia State Police are investigating the fire that partially destroyed the abandoned Fort Chiswell outlet mall early in the morning on April 6.

Officials say the fire does not appear to be suspicious in nature.

A state trooper first spotted the fire around 6 a.m. on April 6 and called it in. Seven fire departments responded.

No one was hurt.

