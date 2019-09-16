After 64-count indictment, Radford 'family alternative therapist' charged with multiple sex crimes

RADFORD, Va. - In addition to previous charges, a 67-year-old Radford man was arrested on multiple sex crimes.

Martin Riding, who in June was arrested on 64 direct indictments handed down by a grand jury, now faces nine sex crimes.

On Friday, Riding was arrested and charged with the following:

Seven felony counts of animate object sexual penetration

One felony count of taking indecent liberties with a minor

One misdemeanor count of indecent exposure

The dates of offense in these cases range from July 2018 to March 2019 and involve multiple victims.

Riding was remanded to the New River Valley Regional Jail with no bond. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Det. C.K. Cross at 540-731-3624 or crimestoppers@radfordva.gov.

