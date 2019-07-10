Mother, boyfriend charged after toddler drowns in New River

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. - Authorities have identified the 3-year-old girl that was found dead in the Wythe County early Wednesday morning.

Josie Burleson was found dead in the New River after authorities say her mother, Kimberly Moore, and boyfriend, Adrian Puckett, reported her missing. Authorities believe Burleson was playing when she wandered off. Moore and Puckett have been charged with reckless endangerment. The sheriff said more charges could be pending.

Adrian Puckett (left), Kimberly Moore (right). Courtesy of New River Regional Jail.

"In this case, the parents of the child didn't pay attention and now they lost their child. The reason they weren't paying attention is because they were under the influence of methamphetamine," said Wythe County Sheriff Keith Dunagan. "That's why this child is deceased now."

Dunagan was unsure if Puckett is Burleson's father. Moore and Puckett have been arrested and are being held at the New River Regional Jail.

Authorities say more than 100 people were searching for Burleson by performing grid searches up and down the river.

Dunagan says there have been drownings in the New River before, but "when it's a small child, it's really different. Probably the worst thing for the responders is the fact that it is a small child because it tugs at your heart a little bit more."

