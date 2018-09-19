Authorities search for missing Giles County man with mental illness

GILES COUNTY, Va. - The Giles County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing 29-year-old man from Pembroke.

Patrick Greggor, who the Sheriff's Office says suffers from mental illness, was reported missing Tuesday.

He is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Greggor may be in possession of a 9 mm pistol, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Anyone having any information as to Greggor’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Giles County Sheriff’s Office at 540-921-3842.

