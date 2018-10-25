Blacksburg police identify wanted suspect in armed robbery

BLACKSBURG, Va. - UPDATE

Blacksburg police say they have identified the man who is wanted in the armed robbery of First Citizens Bank on South Main Street.

Adam Edward Tolley, a 35-year-old Blacksburg resident, should be considered armed and dangerous. Police advise people not to approach him.

Anyone with information should call police.

ORIGINAL STORY

Blacksburg police are asking for the public's help as part of an ongoing investigation.

Around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Blacksburg officers say they responded to a robbery call at the First Citizens Bank on South Main Street.

Officers say the man entered the bank and demanded money from an employee. They say he did not show a weapon.

The man then left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money, according to police.

The suspect is described as a man wearing a gray hoodie and sunglasses during the incident.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, the Virginia Tech Police Department and the Christiansburg Police Department are all working on the investigation.

Anyone who can identify this man is asked to contact the Blacksburg Police Department at 540-443-1400. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call 540-443-1423.

