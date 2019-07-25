Carroll County Sheriff's Office investigating body found in barn

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. - The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death after hikers on the New River Trail discovered a woman’s body in a barn just outside Galax town limits.

They made the discovery around 7 p.m. Wednesday off Cliffview Road. Multiple police departments were still on scene by 2 a.m. Thursday including the Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police.

Carroll County Sheriff J.B. Gardner said the people who discovered the body are cooperating with the investigation and are not involved. He also said that his department took a missing persons report in the hours after the discovery was made and investigators are working to identify the victim.

“It’s suspicious is what I’ll say, everything about it is suspicious so we’re going to treat it as criminal in nature, always,” Gardner said. “We’re working the crime scene as if it’s a homicide, if it is, and if it’s not we still have that.”

The Medical Examiner’s office was on scene and Gardner said it will be up to them to determine a cause of death. He did not want to elaborate on the details of the scene but said there were few clues to a potential cause of death.

“There’s nothing that just jumps right out at you,” Gardner said. “Anytime it’s anything suspicious we’ll call the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke, they send someone out because it’s a body where it doesn’t belong.”

He said the woman is a young adult and at this point there are more questions than answers.

“(The victim) has no reason that we can think to be here or that we can find so far to be on this property,” Gardner said adding that the property owner is cooperating with the investigation as well.

