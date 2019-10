CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - Wednesday is National Pumpkin Seed Day, and what better way to celebrate than by making plans to go to Sinkland Farms' 28th Annual Pumpkin Festival?

Every fall, Sinkland Farms has a pumpkin festival for six Saturdays through Nov. 3.

Activities include hayrides, a corn maze, farm animals, live music and more.

To learn more, visit the Sinkland Farms website.

