Christiansburg couple in court for 'severe physical abuse' of children

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - New details are emerging in the case against a Christiansburg couple accused of child abuse.

Victoria Crockett and Benjamin Crockett are each charged with four counts of child abuse. A search warrant details loaded guns on the floor, moldy dishes in the sink, and walls covered in dog feces.

The judge set a $5,000 bond for Victoria Crockett and denied bond for Benjamin Crockett.

Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Cristina Agee went over some of the evidence against the Crocketts at the bond hearing for Benjamin Crockett. She alleged there was "severe physical abuse" by Benjamin Crockett.

Agee said Victoria Crockett's three boys, ages 7, 10, and 11, told investigators about the alleged abuse by Benjamin Crockett, who is the children's stepfather. They described being tied to a bed for a long time, hit with a broom, kicked in the stomach, and punched. One of the children allegedly had two black eyes and a chipped cheekbone after an incident.

Agee alleged that Benjamin Crockett told the boys to lie if anyone asked what happened, and to say that their brothers did it to them. There's evidence alcohol was involved in some of the incidents, Agee said.

There were a total of seven adult dogs and 12 puppies in the basement, according to a search warrant. The entire downstairs floor was matted with dog feces, causing an "unbearable smell." The heat pump in the home is not functional and the house was found at 62 degrees.

The Commonwealth’s attorney says when officers served the warrants to the defendants they were packing the trunk of a car, appearing to be trying to leave.

The defense attorney said the credibility of the boys may be in question.

The commonwealth’s attorney says Victoria Crockett’s grandfather had talked to officers about potential abuse but there were no findings as a result of those reports. The recent investigation came after someone made an anonymous call to police.

The children are now staying with other family members. The boys' biological father said Tuesday that he's submitting paperwork to try to have his kids come live with him in New York.

Benjamin Crockett said Tuesday in court he’s not employed and wouldn’t have anywhere to live if the judge granted bond. He was arraigned Monday on a gun charge and is awaiting a bond hearing.

The judge set July 9 as a preliminary hearing date for both defendants.

